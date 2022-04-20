Tornadoes kill 6 in Mississippi

Washington: At least six people were killed after strong tornadoes struck the US state of Mississippi, authorities said.

The fatalities occurred on Sunday in the counties of Walthall, Lawrence and Jefferson Davis, Xinhua news agency quoted the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency as saying.

All the three counties were south of Jackson, Mississippi''s capital, near the neighbouring Louisiana state line.

The tornadoes also destroyed homes, toppled trees, and caused power outage, according to local officials.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency on Sunday night in response to the devastation.

Also on Sunday, damaging storms and tornados destroyed homes, toppled trees and knocked out electricity across Louisiana.

The US National Weather Service declared a tornado emergency for Monroe in Louisiana.

Doppler radar confirmed a large and destructive tornado was hitting parts of the city.

According to local media, at least 20 homes were damaged in Monroe.

Images on social media showed several damaged planes and buildings at the Monroe Regional Airport.

Local weather forecast said a cold front will move in Sunday night, keeping the severe weather threat until it moves through.

Wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornados were possible for all of southeastern Louisiana and coastal Mississippi.

