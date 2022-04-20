Top six firms lose Rs 57,869 cr in M-cap; CIL biggest loser

New Delhi: Top six Sensex companies saw a combined erosion of Rs 57,869.85 crore in their market valuation last week, with Coal India taking the biggest hit. The six companies whose valuation declined include TCS, Infosys, SBI, CIL, ICICI Bank and HUL. On the other hand, ONGC, RIL, ITC and HDFC Bank saw gains in their market capitalisation (m-cap). The valuation of CIL dropped by Rs 20,875.58 crore to Rs 2,27,926.01 crore. SBI's value dipped by Rs 12,953 crore to Rs 2,31,437.66 crore and Infosys lost Rs 8,188.61 crore to Rs 2,46,088.91 crore. The m-cap of HUL tumbled by Rs 6,435.62 crore to Rs 2,01,786.22 crore and that of ICICI Bank fell by Rs 5,362.43 crore to Rs 2,09,208.39 crore. Similarly, the market cap of TCS went down by Rs 4,054.57 crore to Rs 4,85,960.41 crore. On the other hand, ITC's valuation surged by Rs 15,635.61 crore to Rs 2,94,876.20 crore and RIL added Rs 9,188.43 crore to Rs 2,96,148.69 crore. HDFC Bank's market cap rose by Rs 8,149.41 crore to Rs 2,60,260.85 crore and that of ONGC went up by Rs 2,481 crore to Rs 3,00,682.70 crore. TCS retained the number one position in domestic market cap chart, followed by ONGC, RIL, ITC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, SBI, CIL, ICICI Bank and HUL. Over the past week, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 96 points to settle at 29,182.95. PTI