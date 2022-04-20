Top Seed Open: Brady blitzes Gauff, sets up summit clash with Teichmann

Lexington: American Jennifer Brady entered her first WTA singles final, following a straight-sets win over compatriot Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the Top Seed Open.

Brady defeated Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in 71 minutes on Saturday to break new ground in her career and set up a meeting with two-time WTA champion Jil Teichmann for the inaugural title at the event.

"I've been working really hard since the beginning of the year. I've been putting in a lot of hours on the practice courts and in the gym, and hopefully, everything just falls into place," Brady said after the match as per the WTA website.

"Reaching a final at any tournament, I think, is a great opportunity. I've given myself the best opportunity, and hopefully, I come out and play well tomorrow," she added.

Teichmann, meanwhile, would be playing her third career WTA final after powering past American wildcard Shelby Rogers in their semifinal clash.

World No.63 Teichmann recovered from an early break to record a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory over Rogers.

"Everyone thinks I'm just a clay court player," Teichmann smiled in her post-match press conference. "I think I've proven that it's not only this way," she added.