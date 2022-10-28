Top PFI leader in Kerala arrested by NIA

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): An NIA squad apprehended C.A. Subramanian, the PFI's former secretary, a month after the PFI was outlawed and its top leadership captured. Rauf early on Friday morning from his home in Pattambi, Palakkad district, Kerala.

Rauf, who was once a prominent figure among the disbanded group's cadres, went into hiding.

The NIA team in Kochi tracked down Rauf at his house in the dead of night after receiving a tip about his whereabouts.

Rauf, who was wearing a white shirt and dhoti, waved goodbye to his loved ones before he was hauled away by investigators.

He is currently being questioned by NIA agents in their Kochi headquarters.

(Inputs from Agencies)