New Delhi: A top separatist leader from Manipur has been arrested in the national capital, police said on Thursday.





"One Khoirom Ranjit, Commander-in-Chief of KCP Poirei Meitei cadre, along with one woman have been arrested from Mayur Vihar," a Delhi Police statement said.





Ranjit was an wanted in various terror attack cases in Manipur.





--IANS