Top Jaish man Sajjad Afghani killed in Kashmir

Srinagar: Top Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorist, Sajad Afghani, has been killed in an encounter at Rawalpora in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday.

DGP Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, confirmed to IANS that Afgani, instrumental in recruiting terrorists, has been killed in the encounter that entered its third day. Besides the JeM man, the other terrorsist killed so far was identified as Lashkar affiliated Jahangir Ahmad Wani from Rakh Narapora.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, congratulated the Shopian police and security forces for eliminating Afghani during the three-day-long encounter taht started on Saturday after specific inputs regarding presence of terrorists.



A joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, army's 34 RR and the CRPF on Saturday.

Police said during the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given opportunity to surrender, however, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which retaliated leading to an encounter.

Police said on Sunday morning repeated announcements were again made to hiding terrorist to surrender but the terrorist fired on the joint search party which to Jahangir Ahmad Wani's death. wani was affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Arms and ammunition, including US-made M4 Carbine rifle and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter.

--IANS