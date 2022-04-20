Top Iranian commander warns US against threatening security

Tehran: Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Baqeri has warned the US that Tehran will respond severely if Washington does anything to undermine the security of the Islamic Republic.

"If (the US) takes the smallest step against the security of our country, they will be faced with the most severe reaction," Xinhua news agency quoted Baqeri as saying on Thursday to state media.

Over the recent days, the US military activities across Iraq and the Gulf have increased, he said.

"On the psychological and media fronts, they (Americans) are also engaged in massive dissemination of news denoting that they have plans against resistance groups in Iraq," he said, adding that "we are completely monitoring such activities".

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump alleged that "Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on American troops or assets in Iraq".

The President''s remarks came after US media reports, citing intelligence, said that Iran or Tehran-backed forces were plotting attacks against American forces in Iraq.

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday rejected US claims, saying that Iran has no plan of an attack on American troops in Iraq.

The US has also enhanced its defence posture in the region.

Two US aircraft carrier strike groups currently were cruising in the area, namely the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS Harry S. Truman.

--IANS