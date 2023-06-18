Top Indian-American CEO Appreciates PM Modi's Vision For India's Tech Advancement, Looks Forward To His US Visit

Washington: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the US, the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Micron Technology, Sanjay Mehrotra lauded PM Modi's vision for India's technological advancement on Saturday.

In a video shared by the Embassy of India in the US today, the top Indian-American CEO has said that he is looking forward to the state visit of PM Modi and added that he would like to extend a warm welcome to him.

"We see much promise in India as part of our global footprint. Indians have made their mark in every field, be it in the private sector, academia or government enriching the cultural fabric of countries worldwide," he said. ‘We applaud Prime Minister @narendramodi’s vision for #India’s technological advancement and commitment to equitable development’

Adding further, he said that Prime Minister Modi's actions to build India's economy by investing in the skills of its young people are deeply appreciated.

"His support for the semiconductor industry and workforce development has fostered an environment of innovation, business growth and social progress," he said.

"We applaud the Prime Minister'svision for India's technological advancement and commitment to equitable development. Prime Minister Modi," he added, saying "Once again on behalf of Micron. Welcome to the United States."

Micron is a leader in cutting-edge memory and storage technologies.

"More than 3500 engineering operations and technology specialists work in our R and D centres in Hyderabad and Bangalore, which are at the forefront of the semiconductor industry," the Micron Technology CEO underlined.

During his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet business leaders of 20 top American companies here and is also expected to address a gathering of more than 1,500 diaspora and business leaders who have been invited to the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington.

Top 20 business leaders of US companies including Mastercard, Accenture, the Coca-Cola Company, Adobe Systems and Visa are expected to meet with the Prime Minister, two people familiar with the event and its logistics told ANI.

The business advocacy group, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) headed by Dr Mukesh Aghi will host 'We The People: Celebrating the U.S.-India Partnership' on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington D.C. "The event will witness eminent industry leaders from across various sectors including IT, Telecom, FMCG, logistics, and industrials," a person familiar with the planning told ANI.

This meeting will be post Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the State Dinner at the White House and before going on an official visit to Cairo at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The event will have a get-together of not just business leaders but also some of the Biden administration's top officials. —ANI