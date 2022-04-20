Top Hizbul commander among 2 terrorists killed in J-K

New Delhi: A top Hizbul Mujahideen commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, police said.

'One of the oldest & top commander of HM #terror outfit Mehrazuddin Halwai @ Ubaid got neutralised in #Handwara #encounter.





'He was involved in several terror crimes. A big success,' Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.





Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation at Pazipora-Renan in the Handwara area of the district Wednesday morning following information about the presence of terrorists there, the police said.





The operation turned into an encounter after the security forces were fired upon.





Halwai was killed in retaliatory action by the security personnel, the police added.





Another Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani was also been killed in Handwara encounter, the police informed on Wednesday.





According to the police, Wani was engaged in series of killings of civilians and security forces in South Kashmir while Halwai was active in North Kashmir.





'A contemporary of HM's notorious terrorist Burhan Wani. While Burhan was engaged in series of civilian/SFs killings in South Kashmir, Mehrazuddin Halwai was involved in killing of civilians/SFs in NorthKashmir,' the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

—PTI

