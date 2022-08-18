Top Aussie official to visit IHNA campus in Kerala

Kochi: Michelle Wade, Trade Commissioner to South Asia for the Victorian Government will visit the Kochi campus of Australia's premier nursing training institute - Institute of Health and Nursing Australia (IHNA) on Friday.

This will be the first ever visit to a nursing education institute by a Trade Commissioner outside Australia.

At the campus, Wade will take part in the graduation ceremony of the first batch of IHNA's internationally acclaimed Online Courses (which are for getting skilled jobs while awaiting a permanent job in Australia) for all those who arrive in Australia.

Ernakulam Congress MP, Hibi Eden will take part in the meeting along with the CEO of IHNA, Bijo Kunnumpurathu and his team.

IHNA has, over the years, been a succour to thousands who found their way to work as nurses Down Under by undergoing training with these premier institutions and this is the principal reason why Wade decided to visit their Kochi campus.

