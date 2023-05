Abuja: A statement from the Nigerian presidents office confirmed on Saturday that Mallam Abba Kyari, chief of staff to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, has died while receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Kyari, who was in his 70s had underlying health problems including diabetes. He was the top official aide to 77-year-old President Muhammadu Buhari and one of the most powerful men in the country, according to US News.

UNI