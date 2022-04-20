Top 8 Sensex companies add Rs 62,074.5 cr in m-cap; Infosys, CIL shine

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of top eight Sensex companies surged by Rs 62,074.5 crore in the week gone by, with Infosys, Coal India and HDFC Bank emerging as the star performers. Except TCS and ITC, rest of the eight companies, including ONGC, RIL, SBI, ICICI Bank and HUL saw a rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap). The market valuation of Infosys zoomed by Rs 11,473.24 crore to Rs 2,54,277.52 crore. CIL's value soared by Rs 10,106.18 crore to Rs 2,48,801.59 crore and HDFC Bank added Rs 10,008.07 crore to Rs 2,52,111.44 crore. The market cap of ICICI Bank jumped by Rs 9,591.47 crore to Rs 2,14,570.82 crore and that of SBI climbed by Rs 8,772.23 crore to Rs 2,44,390.70 crore. RIL's valuation jumped by Rs 5,807.47 crore to Rs 2,86,960.26 crore, HUL saw a rise of Rs 4,348.1 crore to Rs 2,08,221.84 crore and that of ONGC went up by Rs 1,967.76 crore to Rs 2,98,201.61 crore. On the other hand, ITC's value declined by Rs 8,035.41 crore to Rs 2,79,240.59 crore and TCS lost Rs 5,915.36 crore to Rs 4,90,014.98 crore. In the top 10 most valued companies' ranking list, TCS stood at the top position, followed by ONGC, RIL, ITC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, CIL, SBI, ICICI Bank and HUL. Over the past week, the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 1,156.95 points to settle at 29,278.84. PTI