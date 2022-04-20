Top 5 unknown facts about Mira Rajput

Ritika Handoo She is not from the Hindi film industry, but very soon is going to be a part of one such 'filmy' family. The young girl called Mira Rajput suddenly shone in the limelight�and all thanks to her 'star' fiance Shahid Kapoor. While Sasha broke a million hearts with this bit of news, he surely found his soul mate in Mira. With all the eyes locked on finding who Mira is, we give you some insight about the lucky girl, check out: Delhi Belle Mira Rajput happens to be a Delhi-based English hons student. She recently completed her graduation from the very renowned Lady Shri Ram (LSR) college, Delhi University. This pretty face is reportedly a pass out of Vasant Valley school, New Delhi. Radha Soami connect The 'Haider' star got to know Mira through the religious group called Radha Soami Satsang Beas. It has been reported that Sasha's proud papa Pankaj Kapur follows the religious group and that's where he got to the family of Mira, after which all that happened is called fairytale romance. Arranged Marriage Shahid has often been linked to many of his co-stars from Bollywood, but the actor, who has had his share of bad relationships in the past wanted to finally settle down with someone who is non-filmy. The actor had once said the same on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' chat show. Perhaps, Mira fit the bill perfectly. Off social media Soon after the news of Shahid's wedding with Mira broke, the social media went viral with all sorts of images claiming to have found the lucky girl. However, what followed was Shahid clear diktat to Mira for keeping her friends restricted on various social media platforms, reportedly. UN work According to some reports in the media, Mira has even worked for the United Nations as an intern. Now, the future does look quite promising for this 23-year-old Delhi girl, as she is ready to tie the knot with one of the most eligible bachelors in B-Town on June 10 in Greece, reportedly.