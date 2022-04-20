Top 5 reasons to watch Kangana starrer 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'!

Talented actress Kangana Ranaut is ready to surprise the audiences with her yet another laugh riot 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' on May 22, 2015. The 'Queen' star Kangana will be seen in a double avatar for the first time on-screen, promising a wholesome entertainment for the viewers. With so much hype around the venture already, we tell you top 5 reasons on why you must watch this flick. Book your tickets for the coming weekend, as Tanu and Manu are coming your way: 'Tanu Weds Manu'�original One of the main reasons why this film will have people queuing outside the theatres is the fact that its original was a super hit with the masses. Director Aanand L Rai's 'Tanu Weds Manu' which released in 2011 was well received by the audiences across the globe and this gives more credibility for the sequel to be a hit. We know what to expect from this film! Kangana Ranaut�Double role This actress is a power house of talent, and that we all know. In the original, she impressed all as the small town girl Tanu�Tanuja Trivedi, but in the sequel she will seen in not one but two roles. The 'Queen' star will be seen playing a double role for the first time ever on-screen. Her Haryanvi speaking character is already high on praise, ever since the trailer was released. So, book your tickets asap! R Madhavan aka Manu R Madhavan stole our hearts with his innocent looks and killer school-boy smile in the 'Tanu Weds Manu'. He is set to entice the audiences with his charm and subtle acting in the sequel. This south superstar is known for keeping it simple yet believable when it comes to his acting abilities. This time he is a lucky man in the film, to have not one but two Kanganas. Whether he gets into trouble or love finds its way�we need to watch this flick and find out! Music The music from 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' is already riding high on the chartbusters. The song 'Ghani Bawri' by Jyoti Nooran is a hit with the masses, as it has kept the 'desi' flavour intact. Also, song titled 'Banno' has been sung by Brijesh Shandllya and Swati Sharma. It is peppy and has a newness to it. The film has a 'Move On' song by Sunidhi Chauhan which will help you get over a brad break-up. Over all, music by Krsna Solo and Tanishk-Vayu is great for the ears. Director�Aanand L Rai We can trust this man to deliver something new and interesting. He has some great films to his credit, such as 'Raanjhana' starring Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush, besides that he made 'Tanu Weds Manu'�which we all know how well clicked with the viewers. Therefore, we can expect the sequel to be a fun-filled journey of characters, where small-town feel will be predominant. The film is set to hit the screens on May 22, 2015�so book your tickets to feel the rush!