Top 5 lesser known facts about Ajay Devgn

Bollywood's intense-looking actor, Ajay Devgn has all that it takes to sustain in the competitive film industry. His brooding eyes speak louder than words, and Ajay's style of action is loved by his die-hard dedicated fans all over the world. As the actor celebrates his 46th birthday, let's get to know him a little better. We tell you some lesser known facts about the actor, who continues to rule the Box Office window with his power performance on screen. Name Game The actor, who is now popular as Ajay Devgn, was originally named as Vishal Veeru Devgan. He changed his name after joining the Hindi film industry. Also, the actor changed the spelling of his surname, and decided to drop an alphabet making it�Devgn. National Award winner This serious-looking actor has proved his mettle in acting, and that everyone knows. However, the actor, who like Aamir Khan refrains from attending any private awards ceremony, has two National Awards in his kitty. Ajay won the National Film Awards for Best Actor for 'Zakhm' and he also won the National Film Awards for Best Actor for 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'. High School days Ajay Devgn was born in a typical Punjabi family in Delhi to Bollywood stunt choreographer Veeru Devgan and mother Veena. He completed his early education in Silver Beach High School and then went on to study in Mithibai College in Mumbai. First choice It often happens in B-Town, that one actor's denial to a film offer becomes another one's fate. Similarly, a lot of plum deals which Ajay refused went on to become super hits starring other actors. Reports suggest that films such as 'Karan Arjun' and 'Darr' had Ajay as the first choice. The actor was supposed to do Salman's role in the former and he was also offered Shah Rukh Khan's part in the latter after Aamir had turned it down. Dating Kajol Before becoming parents to Nysa and Yug�Ajay and Kajol dated each other for five long years. It was in 1995 that the two fell in love and delivered a couple of hits together on screen. In 1999, the duo decided to take the plunge and got married in a traditional Maharashtrian style wedding.