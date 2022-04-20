Toolkit case: Environmentalist seeks anticipatory bail

Panaji: A Goa-based environment activist Subham Kar Chaudhuri has approached the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail, fearing that he would be "falsely implicated" by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in connection with the recent FIR filed against Disha Ravi, Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob related to the farmer protests' Toolkit case.

The 29-year-old Chaudhuri, who is currently in Goa to create groundwork for the accreditation of Goa's 'khazan' (estuarine) land with a United Nations body, in his anticipatory bail application has also said that he has met Muluk and Jacob, but not in connection with the controversial farmer agitation Toolkit, on account of which the trio of youth were booked recently.



"Though the petitioner has not been named in the said FIR, apparently, respondent no. 2 (Delhi Police) seeks to falsely implicate the petitioner in the offences alleged in the said FIR, with which he has no connection whatsoever," Chaudhuri has said in his anticipatory bail petition submitted to the Bombay High Court bench in Goa.

Chaudhuri has also informed the Court in the petition, that a Delhi Police official had contacted him recently seeking to know his whereabouts in Goa and therefore he feared his arrest.

The petition also states that Chaudhuri met Jacob and Muluk in the past, but not over the formulation of the Toolkit and that he is not in touch with any Khalistani elements.

"Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk happen to be members of the Extinction Rebellion India chapter, and his interaction with the said persons is strictly in capacity as liaison and in their capacity as volunteers in Extinction Rebellion -- which is completely unconnected with the offences that the hypothesis of the Delhi Police alleges. The petitioner reiterates that he has nothing whatsoever to do with the making of the alleged 'Toolkit'," the petition states.

Chaudhuri said that he has no "political affiliations", does not belong to "any religious organisation" and has not interacted with any member of the 'Poetic Justice Foundation' or any Khalistani organisation", stating that he is sought to be dragged into and implicated into the FIR linked to Disha Ravi.

--IANS

