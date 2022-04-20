Took 68 Years To Fulfill Dream Of Ambedkar, End Art 370: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday eulogised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, saying 'It took 68 years to realise the dream of Dr BR Ambedkar'.

He said Mr Modi had the courage of conviction of repealing the two provisions in the Constitution, which only fuelled the fire of separatism and extremism.

Addressing the special session of UP Assembly on Motion of Thanks to the Governor's Address to commemorate the Constitution Day here on Tuesday, Mr Adityanath said 'The Constitution was implemented from January 26, 1950.

'Articles 370 and 35 A were added in the Constitution in 1952 and Dr Ambedkar opposed it, as he apprehended that this will lead to separatism and secessionism in Kashmir valley.

'The apprehension of Dr Ambedkar proved prophetic as no law passed by Parliament was implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and the situation continued to worsen, leading to the exodus of Hindus from Kashmir valley.

'With the abrogation of Article 370, every law passed by Parliament will also be applicable in the border state and every Indian citizen will have the same rights in Kashmir as the rights enjoyed by Kashmir is in the rest of India.

'The abrogation of Article 370 was a big diplomatic victory, which isolated Pakistan and the international community endorsed the stand of India that Kashmir was an internal matter of India and rejected the objections raised by Pakistan,' said the Chief Minister.

'It's a great coincidence that the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, 70 years of adoption of the Constitution and abrogation of Article 370, all have occurred in the same year.

'It will take little time in realising the dream of turning the valley into a heaven and Amit Shah has already said the taking back of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of Kashmir,' he added.