Ton-up Stokes takes England to 339-9 against the Netherlands

Pune: England posted 339 for 9 against the Netherlands in their World Cup match, riding on a hundred by Ben Stokes, here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Stokes slammed a 84-ball 108 while Dawid Malan (87) and Chris Woakes (51) made fifties as England batting finally came to the fore at the MCA stadium.

For the Dutch, Bas de Leede (3/74) was the pick among the bowlers while Aryan Dutt (2/67), Logan van Beek (2/88) and Paul van Meekeren (1/57) also chipped in.



Both the teams are out of the semifinal race.

Brief Score: England: 339 for 9 in 50 overs (Ben Stokes 108; Bas de Leede 3/74, Aryan Dutt 2/67).

—PTI