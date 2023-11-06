Ton-up Asalanka takes SL to 279 vs Bangladesh, Mathews timed-out in rare dismissal

New Delhi: Angelo Mathews on Monday became the first international cricketer to be timed-out but Charith Asalanka’s timely hundred steered Sri Lanka to a competitive 279 all out against Bangladesh in a World Cup match being played amid severe pollution levels here on Monday.



Asalanka smashed six fours and five maximums during his 105-ball 108, his second ODI ton, to carry the team on his shoulders even as drama unfolded in the middle overs with Mathews getting out in a bizarre fashion.

Asalanka forged a 63-run partnership with Sadeera Samarawickrama (41), before adding 78 off 82 balls with Dhananjaya de Silva. He also shared 45 off 48 with Maheesh Theekshana (22). Opener Pathum Nissanka also contributed with a 36-ball 41.

The two teams don’t have much at stake in the World Cup but there is never a dull moment when the two rivals play and Mathews’ dismissal added another chapter to their bitter rivalry when he was timed out, the first instance in international cricket across format.



Mathews had walked in after Samarawickrama was holed out in the third ball of 25th over off Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling but he failed to get ready to face the ball within two minutes due to some issues with the strap of his helmet.



It prompted Bangladesh to appeal and Mathews was given marching orders by the umpires despite his repeated pleas.



Opting to field, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahman produced a moment of brilliance with a stunning catch to get rid of comeback man Kusal Perera (4) but Nissanka cut Shoriful Islam to size with three fours in the third over to shake off the early jitters.



The opener looked in ominous form as he did most of the damage as Sri Lanka reached 52 for 2 in the first power play.

Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis, who took 14 balls to get off the mark, clobbered Tanzim Hasan Sakib over mid on for the first six of the innings before picking up another four.



However, his stay ended when he tried to send one off Shakib over his head only to be caught by Shoriful.



Nissanka then dragged one on to his stumps from outside off to hand Tanzim his first World Cup wicket as Sri Lanka lost two wickets in succession.



Asalanka deposited a slower ball from Tanzim over long on to ease the pressure.

Asalanka and Samarawickrama then formed an alliance to steady the ship with the former hitting two sixes — one over long on from a slower ball from Tanzim and the other being off Shakib over long off.



The duo added 63 off 69 balls and just when it seemed things were going their way, Bangladesh struck back with the wickets of Samarawickrama and Mathews.



However, Asalanka and De Silva (34) quickly recovered from the setback, forging a 78-run stand to take Sri Lanka across the 200 mark.



Asalanka completed his fifty in the 31st over with a four off Tanzim but De Silva was stumped by Mushfiqur after the batter was flummoxed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in 38th over.

With Asalanka going strong, Sri Lanka added 107 runs in 57 balls.



Tanzim was on his firing line as Asalanka smashed three fours in the 33rd over before sending him for a maximum in the 44th over and 49th over. He was eventually holed out in the 49th over.

