Tom Parker reveals his brain tumour is shrinking

London: The Wanted band member Tom Parker has happy news for fans and friends. In an Instagram post on Thursday, he revealed his brain tumour is visibly shrinking after rounds of chemotherapy.

"SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION ?????? These are the words I received today and I can't stop saying them over and over again. I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment. Everyday I'm keeping on the fight to shrink this b*****d!," Parker wrote.

He posted the note with a picture that captures him with wife Kelsey Hardwick and their two infant children.

Parker thanked the National Health Service members of England, and showed gratitude to Kelsey for her unconditional support.

"I can't thank our wonderful NHS enough. You're all having a tough time out there but we appreciate the work you are all doing on the front line. To my amazing wife @being_kelsey who has literally been my rock," he posted.

The 32-year-old singer revealed in October last year that he had been diagnosed with stage four of glioblastoma, a terminal brain tumour.

--IANS