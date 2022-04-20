Tom Holland says he would love to play 'really short' James Bond

Washington: Spider-Man stepping into the shoes of James Bond? Hollywood actor Tom Holland, who is widely known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel films, is throwing his name into the discussion around who should be the next Bond after actor Daniel Craig exits the popular role with 'No Time To Die'.

As per People Magazine, the 24-year-old actor said on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast recently that regardless of his height, he would not hesitate to replace Craig as the next 007 in the iconic James Bond spy films.

Expressing his interest in playing the popular role he said, "I mean, ultimately, as a young British lad who loves cinema, I'd love to be James Bond. So, you know, I'm just putting that out there. I look pretty good in a suit."

Holland jokingly added, "I'd be like a really short James Bond."

The role of James Bond has been played on the big screen by seven actors -- Sean Connery, David Nivem, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Borsnan, and Craig, who is exiting the role after the upcoming movie 'No Time to Die'.

Aside from playing Bond, Holland told Variety that he also hopes to work with Dame Maggie Smith in the future. "I love her. She's so like English and just seems so sweet. I'd really love to work with Maggie Smith," he said of the Oscar-winning star.

Holland also shared that he has a few more exciting projects in the pipeline. "I've got two roles coming up that I'm playing in the next few years that I'm really excited about, but I can't talk about them yet," he said without giving away any further details.

As for the very anticipated third Spider-Man film, Holland told Variety that "it's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made."

Holland said, "You sit down, read the script, and see what they're trying to do, and they're succeeding. It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I'm just, you know, again, that lucky little s-- who happens to be Spider-Man in it."

He continued, "We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we're starting again. I'm just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."

Holland is also set to star in the new crime film 'Cherry', in which he plays an Army medic who suffers from PTSD and starts robbing banks to pay for his opioid addiction. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed numerous Marvel films including 'Avengers: Endgame'.

'Cherry' is slated to hit the theatres on February 26 and will stream on Apple TV+ on March 12. (ANI)