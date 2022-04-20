Tom Curran to join brother Sam at Oval Invincibles for The Hundred

London: England cricketer Tom Curran will join brother Sam at Oval Invincibles for the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred' in 2021.

Tom is well-known for his expert bowling at the end of a game and has featured in high-profile leagues across the world. The Kia Oval is Tom's home ground in county cricket.

Oval Invincibles have also retained Georgia Adams, Tash Farrant, and Reece Topley for 2021.

Farrant brings England experience and her left-arm fast bowling has been key in county cricket. Adams is a star batter who enhanced her reputation with a phenomenal 2020. She scored over 500 runs in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

"I am thrilled to be playing for Oval Invincibles. I love playing at The Kia Oval and it will be special to play in the first season of The Hundred at my home ground," Tom said in an official statement.

"I think The Hundred is an incredibly exciting competition and I'm really looking forward to it. We are building a strong squad with a number of local players which I hope will help us be successful next summer," he added.

