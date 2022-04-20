Toll For Pvt Vehicles On Highways Likely To Be Waived Off In UP

Lucknow: To give a fillip to its electoral prospects in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Uttar Pradesh government is contemplating to waive off toll for the private vehicles on the state owned highways.

State PWD minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in an informal chat with mediapersons here on Monday hinted that the government was considering the proposals to waive toll tax on the private vehicles on the state owned highways.

"There is a demand for waiver of the toll on private vehicles and hence government was considering it," he said. However, the travellers would not be able t o get the benefit by travelling on the Lucknow-Agra expressway as the government has not decided the same for the expressways. The PWD minister also said that the UP government after waiving off the toll tax on the state highways will recommend the same to the Centre to waive such on the NHAI highways in the country. There are 222 state highways in UP covering 4487 kilometers. But currently there are three highways-- Varanasi- Shaktinagar(115kms), Bareilly-Almora( 54 kms) and Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur( 53 kms) which would be made toll free. The two under construction state highways are-- Pukhariya-Ghatampur- Bindiki( 82kms) and Bani-Mohanlalganj(37 kms). Besides, 19 more state highways of 1427 kms would also be included in the waiver list. UNI