Told to Look for Job, MP Man Bashes Mother to Death with Washing Paddle, Throws Body in Drain

Khandwa: A 32-year-old man killed his mother and stuffed her body in a box in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh after she asked him to look for a job, police said on Saturday.

Santosh Patil killed his 50-year-old mother Vimla Bai with a wooden paddle (used to wash clothes) in Ram Nagar locality under Kotwali police station limits on Monday and put the body in a box, said Superintendent of Police Shivdayal Singh.

"On the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, he put the body in a sack and threw it in a drain. People who experienced a foul smell in the area alerted police on Friday. We zeroed in on Patil after checking CCTVs in the vicinity," said Singh.

Patil said he enacted the plan after watching a crime-based serial on television, the official added.

—PTI



