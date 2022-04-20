Tokyo Olympics: Simranjeet, Rupinder star as India beat Spain 3-0 in men's hockey

Tokyo: The India men's hockey team defeated Spain 3-0 in their third Group A game in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics here at the Oi Hockey Stadium South Pitch on Tuesday.This result comes two days after the team was subjected to a 1-7 thrashing at the hands of Australia on Sunday.In the first quarter, India took the lead as Simranjeet Singh scored the goal and the early nerves for the Manpreet Singh-led side eased a bit. Soon after Rupinder Pal Singh scored as well, giving India a 2-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.No goals were scored in the second and third quarters, and India held on to the 2-0 lead. However, Spain was looking good while making attacking moves, and India had a tough task in holding them off.In the fourth quarter, Rupinder scored one more goal as he successfully converted from a penalty corner, and hence India gained a 3-0 lead. In the end, India managed to hold on and walked away with a victory.Before the match against Spain, India had defeated New Zealand but lost to Australia. (ANI)