Tokyo Olympics: Rowers Arjun, Arvind qualify for SF after finishing 3rd in repechage 2 of Lightweight Double Sculls

Tokyo: The Indian Rower duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the repechage semi-final A/B in lightweight Men's Double Sculls here at Sea Forest Waterway on Sunday.Competing in round 2, the Indian duo finished third with a timing of 6:51.36. Arjun was the bower while Arvind had the responsibility of stroking. Poland topped the heat by 6:43.44 while Spain came second. The last three teams in the six-team field qualified for Final C.The Indian pair gradually took the pace and moved ahead of Uzbekistan after the 1000m mark and maintained the lead till the finish.Earlier on Saturday, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh failed to qualify for the semi-final A/B after finishing fifth. Though, the duo along with three other teams qualified for repechage. Till 1500 meter, the duo was on the last in the heat but the final charge helped them overcome the Uruguayan challenge to finish 5th.Ireland topped the heat by 6:23.74 while the Czech Republic came second with a timing of 6:28.10. Both teams qualified for the next round.—ANI