Tokyo Olympics: First aim of our hockey team should be to qualify for quarters, says BP Govinda

New Delhi: With less than 30 days to go for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Olympic fever is engulfing the entire sporting world. While the Indian athletes carry out their high-octane practice sessions, the hockey fans are reliving the memories from the triumphant Olympic campaigns in the past.





The fiery centre-forward BP Govinda went on a nostalgic trip, fondly talking of his hay days as an iconic figure with a distinctive headband. "Our coach KD Singh Babu made me play as outside-left in the Bronze Medal match against the Netherlands," recalled the stylish striker in the fifth article of Hockey India's Flashback Series





"All through the tournament in Munich, I had played as centre-forward, but our coach insisted I change my position for this match, and it so happened that I scored the equaliser and then Mukhbain Singh scored the winning goal through a penalty corner which helped us win the match 2-1," he added.





Having won a bronze medal in 1968, India had fielded a young team in Munich which saw stalwarts like Michael Kindo, Ashok Kumar Dhyanchand, and BP Govinda make their Olympic debut. But the campaign didn't go as expected despite a good start against teams like the Netherlands (1-1 draw), Great Britain (5-0 win), Australia (3-1 win), Poland (2-2 draw), and Mexico (8-0 win).





India had also beaten New Zealand 3-2 to make the cut for the semi-final. "But we lost 0-2 in that match. I think we played particularly well in the second half. Almost the entire 35 minutes, we were in their D and we were attacking with all our might, but it was so disheartening that we couldn't convert a single goal. All our shots would go near the goal mouth, and we would miss. It was like as though we were jinxed," explained Govinda.

—ANI

