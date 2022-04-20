Tokyo Olympics: Fencer Bhavani Devi sets eyes on Paris 2024, says every end has a beginning

Tokyo: Fencer CA Bhavani Devi, has now set her eyes on Paris 2024 after crashing out of Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the round of 32.Bhavani went down against France's Manon Brunet in women's individual sabre 15-7. The experienced French fourth seed won the match very comfortably against the Devi who earlier by defeating Tunisia's Ben Azizi Nadia became the first Indian to win the match in fencing at Olympics."Big Day. It was Excitement & Emotional. I won the First Match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and become the First INDIAN Fencing Player to win a Match at Olympic but 2nd Match I lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet. I did my level best but couldn't win. I am sorry," tweeted CA Bhavani Devi."Every end has a beginning, I will continue my practice and definitely work hard to win a medal at the next Olympics in France and make my country proud. I want to thank each one of you who stood by me.""Hon'ble @PMOIndia @narendramodi Ji, @ianuragthakur Sir, @KirenRijiju Sir, Hon'ble CM Tamilnadu @mkstalin Sir, Shri Siva V Meyyanathan Sir, @Media_SAI, SDAT, @GoSportsVoices, TNEB, @achyuta_samanta Sir, @rajeevmehtaioa FAI Family, IOA Family, and FIS family, @KIITUniversity family," she added."Millions of indian, Special thanks to My Coach Nicola Zanotti, Mental Trainer Angelo Carnemolla and My Mother My Pillar of Strength who came all the way to Olympics watching me live & Motivating and Brothers, Sisters at home praying for me and People of Tamilnadu and Media Houses. Thank you so much i will come back much stronger and successful at Next Olympics with all your Prayers Jai Hind."She started her Tokyo campaign by dominating Tunisia's Ben Azizi Nadia by 15-3 in just 6 minutes and 14 seconds. She took command of that match from the word go as fencer reached 8 points without a reply from Tunisian youngster in the first half. Nadia couldn't hold much in the second half too. Bhavani Devi was pumped from the first 'En Garde' and led all the way through.—ANI