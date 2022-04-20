Tokyo Olympics: Delhi govt to award Rs 3 cr to gold medal winners from capital

New Delhi (India): As 4 athletes from Delhi have been selected to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called for a meeting to discuss how to improve the quantum of support for these athletes along with the Delhi Sports University Vice-Chancellor Karnam Malleshwari.

The stress was laid on the immense importance of boosting enthusiasm and providing multidimensional support to athletes from Delhi participating in the coveted Tokyo Olympics 2020, and the role of the Delhi Sports University in building the next cohort of athletes who would represent India in the future Olympic games.

On the eve of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Delhi Government has further announced cash prizes to the tune of Rs. 3 crores for all those athletes from Delhi who bag a Gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Rs. 2 crores will be awarded to those who win a Silver medal and Rs. 1 crore to those who receive a bronze medal in the Olympics.

Rs. 10 lakhs will also be awarded to all the coaches of these aforementioned athletes who receive medals. The athletes from Delhi include Deepak Kumar, Manika Batra, Amoj Jacob, and Sarthak Bhambri.

Khel Ratna Awardee Manika Batra will represent India in Table Tennis while Deepak Kumar will represent the country in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event.

Amoj Jacob will participate in the 4x400m relay and Sarthak Bhambri from Delhi is also representing the country in the 4x400m relay.

Discussing the role of Delhi Sports University, Deputy Chie Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Preparations are in full swing for Delhi to birth future Olympians and we are ensuring that no stone is left unturned to build a world-class Sports University. Delhi Sports University will work to prepare those sportspersons who will win medals for the country in the Olympic Games.

"Sporting events will be organised to promote Delhi as a major sports hub. In order to promote sports in this direction, the university will organize sports events all over Delhi through community sports so that an active environment is created for sports in Delhi as well as in the whole country and we can host the 2048 Olympic Games," he added.

Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Sports University Karnam Malleshwari said, "Delhi Sports University congratulates each and every athlete participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

"With the preparation to build Delhi Sports University, I promise each and every student in the nation who has dreams of becoming a strong sportsperson that Delhi Sports University will provide world-class facilities and sports equipment to build athletic acumen," he added.

Delhi Sports School is also being established under Delhi Sports University. Admissions for Delhi Sports School will begin from the next session.

Allocation of sports for students will be done keeping in mind their abilities and interests, and they will be given the best training in their sport.

