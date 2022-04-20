Tokyo Olympics to begin on July 23, 2021

Tokyo: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed last week over the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held from July 23 to Aug 8 next year, officials said on Monday.

Several officials from Tokyo Metropolitan Government said that the Tokyo Olympics will open on July 23, 2021, while the Paralympic Games will open on Aug 24 of the same year, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

According to the officials, the International Olympic Committee, the Tokyo Games organizing committee, the Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government all agreed on the new schedule.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics had originally been scheduled to take place from July 24 to Aug 9 this year, but were put off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UNI