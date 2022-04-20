Tokyo, Beijing, Dakar Games in a row huge challenge for IOC: Bach

Beijing: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, together with Beijing 2022 and Dakar 2022, will present a huge challenge towards the governing body of the Olympic movement.

"We have a very huge challenge now, because we have to put the full focus for the next couple of months, more than a year from now on the organization of Tokyo 2020. At the same time, Beijing 2022 are approaching and Dakar 2022 are also approaching. This is a big, big challenge," Bach said in a teleconference with nearly 400 reporters around the world on Wednesday.

"We would have to see now in the months to come what this means and how to organize this in a way which is feasible for the staff which is already working extremely hard."

The IOC and the Tokyo 2020 organising committee announced in a joint statement that the Olympics has been postponed so as to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. The decision was finalised after a telephonic conversation between Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

