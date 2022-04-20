Toilet: Ek Prem Katha collections—Akshay Kumar proves his mettle; film crosses Rs 100 cr

Akshay Kumar has all the reasons to smile right now. After all, his social satire 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' has ended the dry spell at Box Office and gained big time by positive word of mouth publicity.

The film has crossed Rs 100 crore and this becomes Akshay's 8th film to enter the most coveted club. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures of the film.

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. It addresses the pertinent issue of open-defecation and how it affects the lives of millions. The film released on August 11, 2017.