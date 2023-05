There's no stopping Akshay Kumar at the Box Office right now. His latest outing 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' has received a massive response from the audience who are liking it a lot. The film has managed to end the long dry spell with cash registers ringing.

Filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh's outing has benefitted much from word of mouth publicity and the latest figures give ample proof of it. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures of the film.