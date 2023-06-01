Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Together 4Some: Irrepressible Navjot Singh Sidhu, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, their daughter Rabia, their son Karan. They are in Rishikesh, doing Aatmik Shanti (spiritual peace) after a lot of turbulence, topsy-turvy in their lives. Known to be fluent in nuances in multi-religions --- Navjot is well-known for hours of discourses on multi-faceted all aspects of multi-religions including Ved, Upanishad, Ramayan, Mahabharat, SriMatBhagavad Gita, etc. He is well known to be fluent in them as he rattles them effortlessly with their elaborate meanings including "their vyapak vyakhya". Localites steadily gather to listen to his "dharmik prabachan" and soothe themselves amid "divya darshan of cosmos". Sidhu is "so easy going, extremely at home with them treating them as his kith and kin resulting in to their natural affinity, love for him". His family bondage is self evident in the pic along.