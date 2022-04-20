Togadia To March To Ayodhya On Oct 21 If Centre Does Not Bring Ordinance On Ram Temple

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh BJP said on Wednesday sidelined leader Shivpal Yadav split from the SP because of internal party struggle and feud, and asserted that a family-run political party disintegrates in the same manner.

UP BJP media coordinator Rakesh Tripathi said, "Whenever there is a party of a single family, it eventually disintegrates in this manner. All political parties in the country run by a family have witnessed such disintegration."

His reaction came hours after Shivpal Yadav, the estranged uncle of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, announced his new outfit - the Samajwadi Secular Morcha - in Lucknow. He said he was neglected in the party and was not given any responsibility for two years.

Shivpal Yadav was locked in a power struggle with Akhilesh Yadav before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll in 2017, leading to his sacking from party posts. "Despite being in power, there was an internal struggle among them. Although it appeared that there was no more feud in the family, yet the internal struggle and bickering which had once hit the Samajwadi Party today made its presence felt," Tripathi told PTI. Announcing his decision at his residence, Shivpal Yadav, who is still an SP legislator, said his Morcha would try to unite smaller parties. he refused to answer whether it will contest the 2019 general election. Tripathi said, "This secular morcha is not for the common people, in fact it has been opened against Akhilesh Yadav."