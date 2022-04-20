Togadia Demands Law To Facilitate Construction Of Ram Temple At Ayodhya

Bhubaneswar: International Hindu Parishad President Praveen Bhai Togadia today demanded a law to facilitate the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Mr Togadia told media here that if required the government should make an ordinance for the purpose.

He said for last 32 years the BJP, RSS and the VHP had been demanding for the enactment of law for the construction of the temple.

The BJP, Mr Tagodia said, came to power promising people to formulate a law for the construction of the Ram temple, provide cheap oil to the people, job to youths , protect small scale industries and the Hindus residing in Kashmir besides the soldiers deployed in the border.

But after coming to power the party failed to keep even a single promise.

On the statement of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagat that the government could not enact the law due to some limitations,Mr Togadia said when the government could promulgate an Ordinance to enforce Triple talaq why not it enact a law for the Ram Temple. International Hindu Parishad ,he said would organise a massive rally from Lucknow to Ayodhya on October 21 next demanding enactment of a law in Parliament for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, jobs to the Youths, reduction in oil prices, protection of Hindus in Kashmir and the soldiers deployed in the Indo-PAK border.

The Parisad, he said would chalk out its next course of action at a meeting on October 23 next if the government did not concede to the demands. UNI