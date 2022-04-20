Toddler Dead, 10 Injured In Ghaziabad Slum Fire

Ghaziabad: A two-year-old girl was charred to death and over 10 people were injured as a fire gutted 300 shanties in Uttar Pradesh''s Ghaziabad district, police said on Tuesday.

Twelve fire tenders took three hours to douse the blaze that broke out at Sihani village on Monday evening. Almost all the people living in the slum were ragpickers, police said.

Many small gas cylinders exploded due to the blaze. Some warehouses, used for storing polythene and other inflammable material, also caught fire, according to the police.

Aisha, 2, was burnt alive, while more than 10 people sustained burn injuries, Sihani Gate police station incharge Krishna Gopal Sharma told PTI

The cause of incident will be probed, the officer said.

Subdivisional Magistrate Aditya Prajapati said the land owners had been identified and legal notices had been issued for renting out the land for shanties. Action will be taken in case of unsatisfactory reply, the official added. —PTI