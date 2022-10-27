Today, Rajbhar will hold a rally in Patna

Patna (The Hawk): On Thursday, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President Om Prakash Rajbhar will address a gathering in Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

Rajbhar recently threatened Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, with terrible repercussions if a caste census was not conducted there.

SBSP's national spokesperson, Piyush Mishra, stated: "The Bihar Lok Sabha election campaign has begun under Rajbhar. He's scheduled to make a significant statement at this rally, which he's dubbed the "Savdhaan rally.""

For the past month, the rally's preparations have been ongoing. On Wednesday, Rajbhar also had a meeting with Mukesh Sahani, the VIP's leader.

"Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, and Tejashwi Yadav, his deputy, will be targets of Rajbhar. The latter had pledged during the election to create 10 lakh employment as soon as he signed on as deputy CM. During the Savdhaan protest, he will bring up concerns like the caste-based census and unemployment "said Mishra.

Rajbhar is aiming for Bihar now that he has established the party in Uttar Pradesh.

