Today, former MP and prisoner Anand Mohan will be released on a 15-day parole

Patna (The Hawk): Former MP and Bahubali leader Anand Mohan will be released from prison on a 15-day parole on Wednesday, one day before the by-elections for the Gopalganj and Mokama Assembly seats in Bihar.

Life in jail is being meted out to Anand Mohan for the lynching of G. In 1994 in Muzaffarpur, Krishnayya served as the district magistrate of Gopalganj. When his automobile was ambushed during the burial procession of underworld don Chotan Shukla, Krishnayya was slain. Anand Mohan, who was a participant in the march, had been charged by Muzaffarpur police with inciting the perpetrators' followers to commit the crime.

The Muzaffarpur MP-MLA court awarded Mohan a 15-day parole. The RJD is supported by Anand Mohan's wife Lovely Anand and son Chetan Anand. The party's other MLA is Chetan Anand. Anand Mohan, a member of the Rajput ethnic group, has a substantial support base in the North Bihar districts of Saharsa, Gopalganj, Madhepura, among others.

According to sources, the RJD wanted his release before the Gopalganj and Mokama bypoll. It is very difficult for the RJD candidate to win the Gopalganj seat. In Gopalganj, there is a race between the RJD and the BJP, but the Sadhu Yadav factor can work against the RJD. Upper caste and trader voters make up the BJP's core constituency. Muslims, Yadavs, Dalits, and Mahadalit communities all support the RJD.

Indira Yadav, the wife of Sadhu Yadav, is running for office in Gopalganj against Kusum Devi of the BJP and Mohan Prasad Gupta of the RJD. Rajput voters may switch their allegiance to the RJD after Anand Mohan's release, as its leaders hope. One strategy to defeat the BJP candidates is supposed to be this, and Tejashwi Yadav has been continually mentioning his father Lalu Prasad in Gopalganj to defeat his uncle, Sadhu Yadav.

Voting for Gopalganj and Mokama will take place on November 3rd, with results being announced on November 6th.

