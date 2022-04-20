To Promote Kumbh At International Level, Website To Be Launched Soon

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh government has decided to launch a website to promote grandness and significance of Kumbh, the largest religious gathering on earth.

Official sources here on Saturday said that website will ensure vast promotion of Kumbh 2019 and several information, live videos and pictures will be shared at website to spread divinity of the event. Also several performances by artists from India and other countries presenting ancient culture of the state will be displayed at website.

Apart from the website the events, cultural performances and other activities will be circulated through other social media platforms like facebook, instagram and twitter, sources said adding that several documentaries featuring eminent personalities and events of the Indian culture will be displayed at website.

Website also displays 360 degree video coverage of Kumbh mela, time laps and drone camera footage. The devotees will get special virtual experience underlining description Sangam, the convergence of Ganga Yamuna and methodical Saraswati.

Performances by veteran classical singer Padma Vibhushan Rajan-Sajan Mishra, Kuchipudi performance by Padma Vibhushan Raja-Radha reddy, folk singing by Padmshree Malini Awasthi and other language singers will be main attraction during the fair.

Over 500 pictures of 275 photographers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Assam, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and others states will be displayed in exhibition 'Kala ke rang Kumbh ke sang' in Kumbh mela. UNI