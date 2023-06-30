Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): To PM Via U. Novel Idea. How? Why? Your Phone Is Tapped. Yes, So...So As We Talk To You, The Honourable PM First Hand Will Listen And Be Apprised With Our Awful Plight In Manipur. This Is Our Only Way To Reach At Him Directly With Out Any Kind Of Interference, Interruption, Interjection. Only This Way, He'll Come To Know Of The All Round Pitiable, Apalling, Horrible Situations We Are In Currently And It Is So Since May 10. Its Now Or Never Like Situation...Please Pity Us, Sympathise With Us...Our Plight's All Round Awful...Believe Us.