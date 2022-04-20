To Nullify BJP In Bengal, CPI(ML) Openly Enters There

New Delhi (The Hawk): Naxalbari comes alive in West Bengal at the time of writing wherein hard core CPI(ML) practitioner, former firebrand Lok Sabha MP Dipankar Bhattacharya has entered the state to "defeat",

"expunge", "zero" BJP in the state so that the state electorate do not at all cast their votes in its favor, lucrative provocations whatever from them be. Bhattacharya, Bihar/Jharkhand based, well know for working (rather self abnegating) amid the tribals, have-nots, deprived, penurious, discriminations, cornered, etc and rarely crosses Bihar/Jharkhand border. In the recent years, he is officially not known to have done that.

Current BJP (associated with non-secular in every way by 'them' in the state) onslaught in the state to rope in the masses in their favor with multi-alluring provocations via party leaders from countrywide + PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda etc who simply are cajoling and coaxing the state's masses to caste their votes in the BJP-favor. Dipankar Bhattacharya is hellbent on negating that with all his might which in itself is stated to be enough to neutralise the pro BJP effect amid the masses of all hues who fundamentally are 'left' temperament wise and so, naturally, are easily prone to make non-BJP units victorious in the state and be administered by them and not, BJP, according to the intellectuals, senior political analysts in the state.

They thus are seeing non-BJP in Nabanna after May 2, the election result day. Simultaneously, Bhattacharya will be back to his "pad" in the neighbouring state re-engaged in his run-of-mill works of remaining mingled with the masses, alleviating their problems.