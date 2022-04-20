To forestall Dubey's surrender, police presence near news channels, courts bolstered

New Delhi/Noida: Amid speculation that wanted gangster Vikas Dubey might surrender either in a court or a news channel office, police presence has been increased outside such premises in Noida.

The Film City in Noida's Sector 16, where many national news channels' offices are located, saw heightened police presence on Wednesday. It was apprehended that the gangster might sneak into any news channel office to evade the UP Police, which is trying to arrest the absconding accused in the killing of eight policeman as early as possible.

"We have increased the presence of the police teams at various strategic locations in Noida. Strategic routes are also checked. We are searching for the gangster and have deployed our men at all possible places where there is a slightest possibility of him being seen," DCP, Noida, Sankalp Sharma said.

Checking of vehicles was conducted at various points in Noida and Greater Noida.

Heavy security was deployed outside the Noida court on Wednesday after speculation of Dubey attempting to surrender before the court made rounds.

Also in Delhi, police presence was heightened at strategic locations and men in plain clothes were deployed outside various courts to check the possibility of Dubey's surrender.

The UP gangster has kept the police teams of not just UP but all the adjoining states on high alert after he went underground following the killing of eight policemen approaching his home in Kanpur.

Earlier on Wednesday, Haryana Police arrested three close associates of Dubey from Faridabad after a glimpse of the gangster was caught in a hotel CCTV on Tuesday afternoon. The gangster, however, gave the police a slip.

Earlier the UP Police gunned down Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey in Maudaha, Hamirpur in UP. He was involved in the July 3 shootout. Crackdown by UP Police has also started in Greater Noida and Bulandshahr, while the bounty on Dubey was doubled to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh.