To ensure long lasting peace, time to exert more pressure on militants, J&K DGP

Srinagar: Directing security forces to exert more pressure on militants in the Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh emphasized on collective measures to tackle any situation and any subversive act by militants and their masters across the border.

"During the current year, the intensified anti-militant operations have yielded good results across Jammu and Kashmir", DGP Singh said after receiving a detailed brief from senior officers via video conferencing from Anantnag and Baramulla.

DGP also chaired a high-level meeting at Anantnag, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He stressed upon all officers to put in place effective measures for maintaining peace and order in coordination with each other.

DGP stressed for taking all preventive measures which will stop the recruitment of youths into militancy. He also stressed for smashing the militant network and the Over Ground Workers ( OGWs) support system.

He said Police and other security force agencies in Jammu and Kashmir have sacrificed officers and Jawans in achieving peace in the Union Territory. " Now it is time to exert more pressure on militants and their supporters", stressed.

The meeting at Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, Inspector General (IG) of CRPF Srinagar Sector Deepak Rattan, IG CRPF (Ops) Charu Sinha, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Brigadier 15 Corps Brig P J Mishra, DIG SSB Kashmir Ranjeet Singh, DIG BSF Srinagar B K Jha, SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal and SSP SBK Srinagar Showkat Ahmad Shah.

The officers who attended the meeting via video conference include DIG South Kashmir Range (SKR) Anantanag Atul Goel, DIG NKR Baramulla M Suleman Choudhary, DIG CRPF South Anantang D S Ambesh, DIG CRPF South Awantipora BS Negi, DIG CRPF North Baramulla Aneesh Sirohi, all-district SSP including Police Districts of Kashmir Zone and all Commandants of CRPF Battalions.

The spokesman said the meeting deliberated on present security scenario in the Valley. The officers representing different agencies briefed the DGP about the measures put in place for maintaining peace and order and ensuring the security of the people.

—UNI