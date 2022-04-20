To combat COVID-19, Amritsar administration installs disinfection tunnel in wholesale market

Amritsar: In order to fight the coronavirus, Amritsar administration on Thursday installed a disinfectant tunnel at the entrance of the one of the city's wholesale markets.

This is a portable booth, equipped with a system of generating Hydrogen peroxide mist. This will decontaminate the body, hands and clothes of a person entering the market.

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said Ministry of Health on Thursday. (ANI)