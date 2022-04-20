To Boost Connectivity In Kumaon Region, Government Sanctions Rs 1,557 Crore For Tanakpur-Pithoragarh National Highway

Dehradun: In another major sanction to Uttarakhand after the Rs 12,000 crore all-weather Chardham roads project, the Centre has allotted Rs 1,557 crore for the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh National Highway to boost connectivity in Kumaon region. The sanction to the long awaited project was given when Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat recently called on Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi, a CMO official said here today.

The construction of the 148 km NH 125 will improve road connectivity in the Kumaon region in a significant way, he said. The project will be completed by 2020 and will be carried out simultaneously with the Chardham project, the official said. As per the plan approved for NH 125, there will be 23 bridges, 13 bus bays, three truck bays, 1,086 culverts and three wayside amenities on the route."It is a major gift from the Centre to the state after the ambitious Rs 12,000 crore Chardham project which will ensure safe journey of pilgrims bound for the four famous Himalayan shrines in all kinds of weather, besides generating fresh employment opportunities for the local population," the official said. The foundation stone of the Chardham project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi just before the state Assembly polls in February this year.