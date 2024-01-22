To Be With Modi?

In a surprising turn, Murasoli Karunanidhi Stalin, once seen as staunchly anti-BJP, now emerges as a vocal supporter of Narendra Modi. This unexpected political shift signals a potential transformation in Bharat's unity, bridging differences for a composite nation.

Literally, believe it or not, like it or not, so far "globally known" to be anti-BJP for "imaginative, misconstrued reasons", Murasoli Karunanidhi Stalin today is not only literally obsequious to Narendra Modi but his all purpose supporter as well, assure their confidantes. The photo along side depicts that amply for entire mankind to see. Modi, now even internationally well-known to be convivially gregarious, has been wanting Tamil Nadu --- in fact, entire South itself --- to be with the Centre led by him to evince Bharat as all differences-free one composite country but because of Stalin's opposition, it was not happening, say commentators. Now that Stalin has reversed his stand on Modi, the change in Bharat will also be evident soon, lucidly forecast "able" analysers.

—Soumitra Bose