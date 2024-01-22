    Menu
    Editorial & Analyses

    To Be With Modi?

    author-img
    Soumitra Bose
    January22/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    In a surprising turn, Murasoli Karunanidhi Stalin, once seen as staunchly anti-BJP, now emerges as a vocal supporter of Narendra Modi. This unexpected political shift signals a potential transformation in Bharat's unity, bridging differences for a composite nation.

    Stalin with Modi

    Literally, believe it or not, like it or not, so far "globally known" to be anti-BJP for "imaginative, misconstrued reasons", Murasoli Karunanidhi Stalin today is not only literally obsequious to Narendra Modi but his all purpose supporter as well, assure their confidantes. The photo along side depicts that amply for entire mankind to see. Modi, now even internationally well-known to be convivially gregarious, has been wanting Tamil Nadu --- in fact, entire South itself --- to be with the Centre led by him to evince Bharat as all differences-free one composite country but because of Stalin's opposition, it was not happening, say commentators. Now that Stalin has reversed his stand on Modi, the change in Bharat will also be evident soon, lucidly forecast "able" analysers.

    —Soumitra Bose

    Categories :Editorial & AnalysesTags :Stalin Supports Modi BJP Opposition Tamil Nadu Politics South India Unity Global Perception Bharat Composite Country Political Shift
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in