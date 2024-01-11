"Shoobha Mooharta Kab?"...In a covert yet meticulous operation, the Indian National Congress is urgently shaping its destiny by introducing the "fate line" onto its enduring hand symbol, a feature surprisingly absent thus far. Experts express bewilderment at how the party has thrived without this fundamental element, deeming it inscrutable and mystifying. This strategic move, carefully calculated and methodically planned, is set to redefine Congress's trajectory, as Hindu experts advocate for the auspicious induction of the fate line during a shoobh muhurt shan, ensuring success until 2147.

Soumitra Bose

Frantic preparations, albeit, discreetly / silently / strategically / thoughtfully / carefully / methodically, "shoobha mooharta shan" is being "most urgently" devised, calculated, inbulcated, finalised to officially induce "fate line" on the İndian National Congress = Congress = AİCC symbol "the perennial hand" till now utter surprisingly devoid of "the must" fate line without which, no progress of that scheme is possible. İn fact, the latter either is a non-starter or stalls midway through, assuredly opine / swear / assure / promise know-alls categorically no-holds-barred. According to them, it is indeed "inscrutable", "mysterious", "utterly puzzling" how Congress is still sustaining / surviving without a fundamental fate line since its inception; For that matter, how come the Congress administered the country without a specific fate line is even more mystifying...Nonetheless, the Hindu-experts of almost all expertise now have augmented the Congress-bosses to indict "fate line" on the party's hand symbol at a conducive shoobh muhurt shan 100% in favour of the Congress at least till 2147 !