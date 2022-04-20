To Avenge Brother's Death, Class 7 Girl 'Poisons' Midday Meal at Uttar Pradesh School, Detained

Lucknow: To avenge her brother's death, a class 7 girl allegedly put poison in midday meal prepared for students. The incident took place at a government junior high school in Baulia village of Deoria district on Tuesday. Fortunately, the attempt to poison midday meal was detected before anybody ate that food. The police have detained the girl and her mother.

The girl's younger brother was found dead on April 2 allegedly after a student from the school hit him on his head with a stone. The accused, a class 5 student, was then detained and sent to a juvenile home. However, the girl was unsatisfied with the development in the case. Therefore, she tried to kill all students of the school by mixing poison into midday meal, school authorities alleged.

According to the complaint filed by principal Bhrigunath Prasad, school cook Radhika noticed the girl going into the kitchen as she served rice to the children around 10:30 am. She followed the child and found that her hands smelled. She also saw a white layer coating the daal that was to be served to students, the police said. The cook, with the help of another cook, locked up the girl in the kitchen and informed the principal.

As this news spread, villagers surrounded the school and started beating the girl's mother. "A sample of the cooked pulses has been sent for testing and it will take at least three or four days to get the report," R C Pandey, the district officer for food safety, told PTI. The police registered a case under IPC section 328, which relates to causing hurt by means of poison.