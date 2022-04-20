    Menu
    TNCC chief contracts coronavirus, says party

    April20/ 2022


    Chennai: Tamil Nadu Congress chief K S Alagiri has tested positive for coronavirus, the party said on Sunday.

    The former Lok Sabha MP has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, A Gopanna, TNCC media department chairman said in a statement.

    "TNCC President K S Alagiri has tested positive for coronavirus following a test today morning and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment," he said.

    Gopanna asked those who had come in contact with Alagiri to undergo COVID-19 tests.

    —PTI

